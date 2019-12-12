Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
June Rose RUSSELL


1927 - 2019
June Rose RUSSELL Notice
RUSSELL June Rose of Cordeaux Heights



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 9, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Lorraine & Ian, Kevin & Helen, Keith & Rhonda. Adored Nana of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. June will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 92 Years

Reunited with Arthur



Relatives and friends of June are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday December 16, 2019 commencing at 11:30am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
