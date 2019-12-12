|
RUSSELL June Rose of Cordeaux Heights
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 9, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Lorraine & Ian, Kevin & Helen, Keith & Rhonda. Adored Nana of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. June will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 92 Years
Reunited with Arthur
Relatives and friends of June are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday December 16, 2019 commencing at 11:30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019