NORTH June Formerly of Mount Ousley
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 6 October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Geoffrey. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Mark and Judith, Christine (dec). Much loved Nan of Lauren and Scott, Renee and Dylan. June will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 93Years
A life well lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend June's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday, 29 October 2019 at 12:00 pm.
