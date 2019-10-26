Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for June NORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June NORTH

Add a Memory
June NORTH Notice
NORTH June Formerly of Mount Ousley



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 6 October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Geoffrey. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Mark and Judith, Christine (dec). Much loved Nan of Lauren and Scott, Renee and Dylan. June will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 93Years

A life well lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend June's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday, 29 October 2019 at 12:00 pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.