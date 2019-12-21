|
MITCHELL June of Kiama
Passed away 17 December 2019. Beloved wife of Tony. Much loved mother and mother in law of Wendy and Peter, Glenn and Jenny. Much loved Ma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. June will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 76 Years
We will miss your smiling face,
a special person, no one can replace.
Our memories of you will be
treasured forever.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend June's funeral service to be held at Kiama Anglican Church, 1 Terralong Street, Kiama on Monday, 23 December 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Alzheimer's Research
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 21, 2019