Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Kiama Anglican Church
1 Terralong Street
Kiama
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June MITCHELL

Add a Memory
June MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL June of Kiama



Passed away 17 December 2019. Beloved wife of Tony. Much loved mother and mother in law of Wendy and Peter, Glenn and Jenny. Much loved Ma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. June will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 76 Years

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person, no one can replace.

Our memories of you will be

treasured forever.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend June's funeral service to be held at Kiama Anglican Church, 1 Terralong Street, Kiama on Monday, 23 December 2019 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Alzheimer's Research

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -