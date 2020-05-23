Home
More Obituaries for June JENKINS
June Mary JENKINS

June Mary JENKINS Notice
JENKINS (née Stapleton) June Mary of Warrigal Aged Care

formerly of Kiama Downs



Passed away after a short illness surrounded by her loving sons at Wollongong Hospital on Sunday 17 May, 2020. Beloved wife of Edwin 'John' Jenkins. Loving mother to Philip, Christopher, Scott, and mother-in-law to Marrianne. Dearly loved and cherished Grandma to Paul, Micaela and Matthew, Ingrid and Lee, and Clare. Beloved sister to Frederick Charles Stapleton (dec). June will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.



Aged 87 Years young



Rest in peace June, you will be sadly missed by John your husband of 68 years and your family. We will cherish you in our hearts forever.



The family kindly invite you to watch June's funeral service via a link available through funeralannouncement.com.au



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Stroke Foundation on behalf of June Jenkins- thank you.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020
