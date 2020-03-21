|
|
ANDERSON (nee Stevenson) June Margaret 04.02.1938 -13.03.2020
of Woonona
formerly of Berkeley
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Devoted mother and mother in law of Sharon and Steven, Stuart and Karen (dec), David, Dianne and Stephen, Robyn and Fred. Much loved Nan of her 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Beloved sister of Janice, Ted, Ron, Phil (dec) and Chris. June will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
Aged 82 Years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend June's funeral service to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road Kanahooka on Friday, 27 March 2020 at 12 noon.
