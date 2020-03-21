Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel
230 Kanahooka Road
Kanahooka
View Map
June Margaret ANDERSON


1938 - 2020
June Margaret ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON (nee Stevenson) June Margaret 04.02.1938 -13.03.2020

of Woonona

formerly of Berkeley



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Devoted mother and mother in law of Sharon and Steven, Stuart and Karen (dec), David, Dianne and Stephen, Robyn and Fred. Much loved Nan of her 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Beloved sister of Janice, Ted, Ron, Phil (dec) and Chris. June will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.



Aged 82 Years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend June's funeral service to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road Kanahooka on Friday, 27 March 2020 at 12 noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 21, 2020
