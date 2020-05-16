|
|
MALONEY June of Kiama
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, 12 May 2020. Beloved wife of Jack (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of John and Sue, Barry and Jeanette, Leon and Sharon. Much loved Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. June will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 96 Years
Forever in our Hearts and
In Gods Care
A private service will be held.
The family kindly invite you to watch June's
funeral service via a link available through funeralannouncement.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 16, 2020