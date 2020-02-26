|
RYAN June Emily Passed away peacefully on February 20th 2020, formerly of Towradgi. Loving and devoted Wife of the late Jack. Loving Mother of Lyn and her partner Kevin. Cherished Nanna of Nicole & Mitchell, Sarah & Shad and Great Nanna of Flynn, Baxter, Hugo and Sienna.
Aged 92 Years
At Peace
Forever In Our Hearts
Relatives and friends of June are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Friday February 28th 2020 commencing at 3pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 26, 2020