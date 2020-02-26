Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
June Emily RYAN


1927 - 2020
June Emily RYAN Notice
RYAN June Emily Passed away peacefully on February 20th 2020, formerly of Towradgi. Loving and devoted Wife of the late Jack. Loving Mother of Lyn and her partner Kevin. Cherished Nanna of Nicole & Mitchell, Sarah & Shad and Great Nanna of Flynn, Baxter, Hugo and Sienna.



Aged 92 Years

At Peace

Forever In Our Hearts



Relatives and friends of June are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Friday February 28th 2020 commencing at 3pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 26, 2020
