Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
Julio TEIXEIRA

Julio TEIXEIRA Notice
TEIXEIRA Julio of Lake Heights



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on February 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Eliza (dec). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Joe and Maria, Lucy and Emmunwel, Luis and Grace, and Julio (dec). Much loved AvÃ³ of Michael and Amy, Jason and Chantelle, Debbie and Alex, Jeffrey and Sheri, Andrew and Erin, and BizavÃ³ of Ethan, Montana, Dylan, Caitlin, Mia, Ruby, Chloe, Harlo, and Jayden. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Armando and Regina. Julio will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Portugal.



Aged 87 Years

Forever in our hearts



Rosary will be recited in the chapel, Rankins Funerals, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong, on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 4pm.



A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Julio's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd Warrawong on Thursday February 20, 2020 at 11am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 18, 2020
