Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
5:00 PM
http://fcp.mediahouseplus.com//wollongong-chapel-parsons/julie-swain/
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
5:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
Julie SWAIN Notice
SWAIN Julie Passed away unexpectedly in hospital on Friday, 17 April 2020. Darling wife of Phil. Wonderful mother to Michael and Daniel. Cherished daughter of Jean and Vincent (dec). Loving sister to Jane. Julie will be sadly missed by her loving family, many dear friends, colleagues and students here and abroad.



An incredible woman,

A rock to many,

Forever in our hearts



A memorial service will be held for close family, in celebration of Julie's life to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, on Thursday, 30 April 2020 at 5pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to

the Leukaemia Foundation or

Bulli High School P&C

would be greatly appreciated.



Due to COVID restrictions family kindly invite you to watch Julie's memorial service via the below Webcast link



http://fcp.mediahouseplus.com//wollongong-chapel-parsons/julie-swain/



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 25, 2020
