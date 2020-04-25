|
SWAIN Julie Passed away unexpectedly in hospital on Friday, 17 April 2020. Darling wife of Phil. Wonderful mother to Michael and Daniel. Cherished daughter of Jean and Vincent (dec). Loving sister to Jane. Julie will be sadly missed by her loving family, many dear friends, colleagues and students here and abroad.
An incredible woman,
A rock to many,
Forever in our hearts
A memorial service will be held for close family, in celebration of Julie's life to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, on Thursday, 30 April 2020 at 5pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to
the Leukaemia Foundation or
Bulli High School P&C
would be greatly appreciated.
Due to COVID restrictions family kindly invite you to watch Julie's memorial service via the below Webcast link
http://fcp.mediahouseplus.com//wollongong-chapel-parsons/julie-swain/
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 25, 2020