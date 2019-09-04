|
|
SCHINCALIA (NEE ELLEM) Julie Margaret of Bungonia
Was taken from us suddenly on the 27 August 2019. Beloved wife of Fab. Dearly loved mother of Mitch and Kathy, Naomi and Adrian, Shaun and Angela. Adored Nan of Courtney, Jordyn, Jake, Charlotte, Taylor, Justin, Audrey and Sophie. Loved daughter and sister of Fred and Hilda, Cheryl, Terry, Linda and Jenny. Julie will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.
Aged 65 years
Always loved and sadly missed.
Our memories of you will be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Julie's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday 6 September, 2019 at 12noon
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 4, 2019