|
|
(SANT) BOERSMA Julie Anne of Kanahooka
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 18, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Stephen. Devoted Mum and mother-in-law of Aleisha, Kaylee & Brad. Adored Mytee of Karlie and Ava. Much loved daughter of Rita and John, and Tom. Cherished sister of Kathryn. Loved aunt to Blayne. Julie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 45 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
Relatives and friends of Julie are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday July 26, 2019 commencing at 2:45pm.
The family request that those in attendance wear a splash of purple.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 24, 2019