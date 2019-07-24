Home
Julie Anne (SANT) BOERSMA


1974 - 2019
Julie Anne (SANT) BOERSMA Notice
(SANT) BOERSMA Julie Anne of Kanahooka



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 18, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Stephen. Devoted Mum and mother-in-law of Aleisha, Kaylee & Brad. Adored Mytee of Karlie and Ava. Much loved daughter of Rita and John, and Tom. Cherished sister of Kathryn. Loved aunt to Blayne. Julie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 45 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



Relatives and friends of Julie are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday July 26, 2019 commencing at 2:45pm.

The family request that those in attendance wear a splash of purple.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 24, 2019
