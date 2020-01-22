Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Julie Ann WILLIAMS


1961 - 2020
Julie Ann WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS (Johnsen) Julie Ann Passed away peacefully on 19th January, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Julie will be greatly missed by all the Williams and Johnsen families who have so many cherished memories of her.



Aged 58 Years

Your Memory Is Our Greatest Treasure

To Have And To Hold In Our Hearts Forever.



Relatives and friends of Julie are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 24th January, 2020 commencing at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 22, 2020
