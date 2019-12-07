Home
Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Parsons Funeral Home
10 Woolworths Avenue
Warilla
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie-Ann WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie-Ann WATSON

Add a Memory
Julie-Ann WATSON Notice
WATSON Julie-Ann of Warilla



Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 30 November 2019. Loving daughter of Gwen and Leo (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Chris and Carly, Luke and Sam, Paula. Much loved Grandma of her grandchildren Denyarn, Shai-Lee, Mekella, Riley, Jesse, Knox, Bray. Loved niece of Uncle Bill and cousin to Kim and Wendy. Julie-Ann will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 65 years

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person,

no one can replace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Julie-Ann's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Tuesday, 10 December 2019 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Cancer Research

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie-Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -