WATSON Julie-Ann of Warilla
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 30 November 2019. Loving daughter of Gwen and Leo (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Chris and Carly, Luke and Sam, Paula. Much loved Grandma of her grandchildren Denyarn, Shai-Lee, Mekella, Riley, Jesse, Knox, Bray. Loved niece of Uncle Bill and cousin to Kim and Wendy. Julie-Ann will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 65 years
We will miss your smiling face,
a special person,
no one can replace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Julie-Ann's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Tuesday, 10 December 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Cancer Research
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019