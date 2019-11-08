|
CORRIE Judith Mary nee Collins Of Bellambi, previously of Bulli. Passed away peacefully on 31st October 2019 after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Brian. Dearly loved mother of Yvette, Joseph and Craig. Mother in law of Vanda and loved sister of Sonny. Judith will be sadly missed for her kindness, humour and generosity by those who knew and loved her. The world is a better place because of our mother, wife and sister. Aged gracefully Resting in God's care A private ceremony has been held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019