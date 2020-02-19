|
JARDINE, Judith Ann Passed away peacefully, February 17th Dearly beloved mother to Catherine, Reginald, Jo-Anne, Andrew & Paul. Adored grandmother & great grandmother. Aged 79 Family and friends of Judith are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals, Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday February 21,2020 commencing at 10.00am. Following the service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Dapto. Bulli - 0242859449
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020