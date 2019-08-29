|
|
FORST Judith of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ernest and special friend of Bob. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Steven and Sue, Greg and Jacqui, David and Sandra. Loving Nanna of Sam, Ben, Michael, Zac and Georgia. Loved sister and sister in law of Vonnie and Alf. Judith will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 86 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Judith's funeral service to be held at the chapel Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the Blind Society.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 29, 2019