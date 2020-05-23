|
|
HORVAT Jozef of Coniston
formerly of Richmond NSW
Passed away on Saturday, 16 May 2020 surrounded by loving family after a courageous battle. Husband of Gizella. Adored father and father in law of Alenka and Troy, Kelly and Ben. Cherished Popi of Kel and Abby. Jozef will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.
Aged 85 years
Always loved
Our memories of you will
be treasured forever
A private service to be held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020