Jozef HORVAT

Jozef HORVAT Notice
HORVAT Jozef of Coniston

formerly of Richmond NSW



Passed away on Saturday, 16 May 2020 surrounded by loving family after a courageous battle. Husband of Gizella. Adored father and father in law of Alenka and Troy, Kelly and Ben. Cherished Popi of Kel and Abby. Jozef will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 85 years



Always loved

Our memories of you will

be treasured forever



A private service to be held



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020
