Joyce May AMOS

Joyce May AMOS Notice
AMOS Joyce May

of Woonona



Passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Terry. Loved mother and mother in law of Marilyn and Warren and the late Peter, Sheree and Vince, Wayne and Kerry. Much loved Nan to Brent, Nathan, James, Michael, Daniel, Kim, Nicole, Matthew, and great Nan to her 13 great grandchildren.



Aged 91 years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joyce's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home 278 Princes Highway on Friday October 11, 2019 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 9, 2019
