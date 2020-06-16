|
In loving memory of Joyce Margrate Gormly (Burn) Late of Bulgo Passed peacefully surrounded by family. Cherished wife of the late Kevin Gormly and loving Mother, Mother-in-law to Mary & Jon, Rhonda & Alan, Linda & Graham (Dec), Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother to their respective families, treasured Sister, Sister-In-Law and Aunty. Loved her family and her fishing shack. Known as 'Nanna Joyce' to all. Family and friends to be notified of funeral arrangements. "God Bless"
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 16, 2020