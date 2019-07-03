Home
Joyce Lillian Rachel Margaret JOHNSTON

Joyce Lillian Rachel Margaret JOHNSTON Notice
JOHNSTON Joyce Lillian Rachel Margaret of Villa Maria Unanderra



Passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1 2019. Beloved Late wife of the late Noel. Mother and mother in law of Lance (Dec), Clan (Dec) and Joan, Margaret and Ray, Daryl and Emma, Ron and Kanta, Peter. Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of Mick (Dec), Jim (Dec). Joyce will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 99 Years

Our memories of you will be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joyce's funeral service to be held in the Chapel Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Friday July 5, 2019 at 10am. Following the service, Joyce's funeral will proceed at the adjoining cemetery.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 3, 2019
