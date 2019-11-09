|
JOHNSON JOYCE of Bellambi
Passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Minna (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Kerry and Peter, Kim and Pauline. Loving Nan of her grandchildren and partners and great grandchildren. Joyce will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 91Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joyce's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10am
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019