WRIGHT (Lenowry) Joyce Irene 26.12.1930 - 26.10.2019
Late of Corrimal, formerly of Gorokan, originally from Melbourne.
Beloved Wife of Malcolm (dec). Loving Mother and Mother-In-Law of Sue & Edward, Peter & Debbie, John & Pauline. Treasured Grandmother Samantha, Stephen, James and Madelaine.
Will Be Sadly Missed. Aged 88 Years.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for JOYCE to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Wednesday 6th November 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 2, 2019