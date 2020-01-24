|
|
WAYNE Joyce Hannah Alice of Thirroul
Passed away on January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Faye (dec), Geoff and Laima, John and Michelle, Darren and Margaret. Loving Nanna of Larissa and Matt, Amy and Greg, Jamaya and Chelsy, Micaela and Josiah. Loved Great Nan of Aria, Lola, Lily and Spencer.
Aged 89 Years
Rest in Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joyce's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at 10am. Following the service a private burial will be held at Woronora Cemetery.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 24, 2020