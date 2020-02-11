Home
Joyce FILIPPI

Joyce FILIPPI Notice
FILIPPI Joyce

of Figtree



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 9 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late Buzz. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of John and Lynn, Kevin and Dori, Sandra and Bruce. Dear grandma of her grandchildren Todd, Erin and Ryan, Gavin, Celeste, Jack, Tyler, Adam, Rachel, and great grandma of Sebastian, Annabelle, Charlotte, Maisie, Harvey, and Juliet. Joyce will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 89 years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joyce's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday, 14 February 2020 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
