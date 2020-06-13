Home
Joyce DEMPSEY

Joyce DEMPSEY Notice
DEMPSEY Joyce of Gerringong



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday, 8 June 2020. Beloved wife of Ron (deceased). Dearly loved and adored mother and mother in law of Karen and Colin, Mark and Carmel, Sue and Peter. Cherished Nan of her grandchildren Joshua and Sarah, Jesse, Alicia, Jake, Thomas, Nicholas, Hannah and great grandchildren Rony and Dany. Joyce will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 86 Years

We will miss your smiling face,

a special person, no once can replace.

Our memories of you will be

treasured forever



Due to current restrictions, numbers are limited to 50 people. We encourage you to contact the family prior to the service.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 13, 2020
