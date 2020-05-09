|
|
DAVIES (nee Steele) Joyce of Dapto
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, 6 May 2020. Beloved wife of John. Loved sister and sister in law of Norman and Lurline (both dec), Noel and Betty (both dec), Shirley and Ron, Judy and Stuart (both dec), Beverley and Douglas (dec), Alan and Susan, Dorothy and Les, Carole, Lynette and Robert, Wendy (dec) and Barry. Aunty and Great Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Joyce will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 91 years
We will miss your smiling face,
A special person,
No one can replace
A private service is to be held
Due to the COVID restrictions, family kindly invite you to watch Joyce's funeral service via a link available through funeralannouncement.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 9, 2020