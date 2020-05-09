Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce DAVIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce DAVIES

Add a Memory
Joyce DAVIES Notice
DAVIES (nee Steele) Joyce of Dapto



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, 6 May 2020. Beloved wife of John. Loved sister and sister in law of Norman and Lurline (both dec), Noel and Betty (both dec), Shirley and Ron, Judy and Stuart (both dec), Beverley and Douglas (dec), Alan and Susan, Dorothy and Les, Carole, Lynette and Robert, Wendy (dec) and Barry. Aunty and Great Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Joyce will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 91 years



We will miss your smiling face,

A special person,

No one can replace



A private service is to be held



Due to the COVID restrictions, family kindly invite you to watch Joyce's funeral service via a link available through funeralannouncement.com.au



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -