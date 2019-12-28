|
SILJANOSKI Jovan of Mount Warrigal.
Jovan passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, 22nd December 2019. Loving husband of Menka. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ronnie & Amy, Steven & Lauren. Cherished Dedo to Jaida, Kaefer, Jed, and Myah. Jovan will be sadly missed by his family and dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 70 Years.
Our memories of you will be treasured forever.
Jovan's Funeral Service will be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Church 8 Stewart St Wollongong on Friday, 3rd January 2020 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Wollongong Lawn Cemetery Wyllie Road Kembla Grange for committal.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 28, 2019