PACKOVSKI Jovan "Jole" of Port Kembla
With sadness we announce the passing of Jovan on Sunday, 22 March 2020. Beloved husband of Verka. Dearly loved father and father in law of Tome and Natasha, Zlatko and Nikki. Much loved Dedo of his grandchildren Michael, and Daniel. Jovan will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 73Years
Forever in our hearts
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Wednesday 25 March 2020 at 6pm.
Jovan's funeral service will be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Thursday, 26 March 2020 at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 24, 2020