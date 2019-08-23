|
|
INNES Josie Emily (formerly Jolliffe) of Figtree
Passed away 17 August, 2019 at Greenhill Manor. Beloved wife of Charlton (dec) and David (dec). Loving mother of Christine, Regina and Charles. Grandmother of Riley, Georgia, James, Clinton and Megan.
Aged 89 years
Finally at peace
Forever in our Hearts
A private service has been held for the immediate family and now they would like to invite relatives and friends to attend Josie's graveside service at Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on FridayAugust 30, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019