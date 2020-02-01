Home
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(02) 4261 1200
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
Josephine "Josie" RYAN

Josephine "Josie" RYAN Notice
RYAN Josephine "Josie" of Corrimal



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 28 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Kerry and Ian (dec), Anthony, and Greg. Much loved Nan of Ryan, Dean and Lucy. Loved sister of Norma, and Donny (dec). Loving aunty to her nieces and nephews. Josie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends



Aged 94 years

Forever in our Hearts



A Graveside service for Josie will be held at Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka, on Monday, 3 February 2020 at 11am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020
