RYAN Josephine "Josie" of Corrimal
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 28 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Kerry and Ian (dec), Anthony, and Greg. Much loved Nan of Ryan, Dean and Lucy. Loved sister of Norma, and Donny (dec). Loving aunty to her nieces and nephews. Josie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends
Aged 94 years
Forever in our Hearts
A Graveside service for Josie will be held at Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka, on Monday, 3 February 2020 at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020