More Obituaries for JOSEPH MARSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH MARSH


1928 - 2019
JOSEPH MARSH Notice
MARSH JOSEPH 16/03/1928 - 10/09/2019



Loving Husband of Catherine. Adored Father and Father in law to Connie & Ron, Mario & Lyn, Maryann & Michael, Cherished Pop and Nanu to his 8 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren.



Aged 91 Years

Holy Smoke



A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph will be offered at St Patricks Catholic Church, 39 Kembla Street, Port Kembla on Wednesday 18th Sept 2019 commencing at 10am. At conclusion of the Mass a private burial will be held.



In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation

to Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care, a box

will be located at the Church.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 14, 2019
