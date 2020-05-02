|
HALL Joseph 'Joe' of Fairy Meadow
Passed away peacefully on Monday April 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Barry and Doreen. Much loved Grandad and Poppy of his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Loved brother of Nellie, Peggy, Ken, Emily, and Lillian. Joe will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in England.
Aged 95 Years
Reunited with Dorothy
A service for Joe will be held on Monday May 11, 2020 at 2pm. The family would like relatives and friends to join in the celebration of Joe's life by following the link below:
http://fcp.mediahouseplus.com//wollongong-chapel-parsons/joseph-hall/
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 2, 2020