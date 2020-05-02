Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Service
Sunday, May 10, 2020
Joseph "Joe" HALL

Joseph "Joe" HALL Notice
HALL Joseph 'Joe' of Fairy Meadow



Passed away peacefully on Monday April 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Barry and Doreen. Much loved Grandad and Poppy of his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Loved brother of Nellie, Peggy, Ken, Emily, and Lillian. Joe will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in England.



Aged 95 Years

Reunited with Dorothy



A service for Joe will be held on Monday May 11, 2020 at 2pm. The family would like relatives and friends to join in the celebration of Joe's life by following the link below:

http://fcp.mediahouseplus.com//wollongong-chapel-parsons/joseph-hall/



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 2, 2020
