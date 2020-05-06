|
|
DONNELLY Joseph Francis
Passed away on Monday, 4 May 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sheila. Dearly loved father and father in law of Elizabeth and John, Jo-Anne and Paul. Much loved Grandad of his 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law of John (dec) and Betty, Edward and Inneen, Bernard and Gail.
Joseph will be missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 92 years
Our memories of you will
be treasured forever
A Private Service will be held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 6, 2020