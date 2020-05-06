Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Joseph Francis DONNELLY

Joseph Francis DONNELLY Notice
DONNELLY Joseph Francis

Passed away on Monday, 4 May 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sheila. Dearly loved father and father in law of Elizabeth and John, Jo-Anne and Paul. Much loved Grandad of his 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law of John (dec) and Betty, Edward and Inneen, Bernard and Gail.

Joseph will be missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 92 years



Our memories of you will

be treasured forever



A Private Service will be held



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 6, 2020
