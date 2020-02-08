|
|
HEALY Joseph Christopher 12/12/1949 to 05/02/2020
Born to Joseph (d) & Maureen (d). Special to the love of his life Valerie (d). Loving father & father-in/law to Erin & Aaron, Olivia & Bert. Beautiful Grandad to Georgie. Loved brother & brother-in-law to Paddy (d) & Shirley, Rita & Dennis, Tony (d) & Helen, Mick & Glenda and his baby twin brother (d). Son-in-law to Frank (d) & Ethel (d). Much loved Uncle to all of his nieces and nephews in Ireland, England & Australia. Lifelong friend to the Nolan Family.
Aged 70 years
Forever in our hearts
Rest in peace 'Irish Joe'
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joseph's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 8, 2020