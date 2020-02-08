Home
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Parsons Funeral Home
10 Woolworths Avenue
Warilla
Joseph Christopher HEALY


1949 - 2020
Joseph Christopher HEALY Notice
HEALY Joseph Christopher 12/12/1949 to 05/02/2020



Born to Joseph (d) & Maureen (d). Special to the love of his life Valerie (d). Loving father & father-in/law to Erin & Aaron, Olivia & Bert. Beautiful Grandad to Georgie. Loved brother & brother-in-law to Paddy (d) & Shirley, Rita & Dennis, Tony (d) & Helen, Mick & Glenda and his baby twin brother (d). Son-in-law to Frank (d) & Ethel (d). Much loved Uncle to all of his nieces and nephews in Ireland, England & Australia. Lifelong friend to the Nolan Family.



Aged 70 years

Forever in our hearts

Rest in peace 'Irish Joe'



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joseph's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 8, 2020
