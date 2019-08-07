Home
DINGLI Joseph Andrew of Barrack Heights



Passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2019. Dearly loved son of Nazareno (dec) and Nina. Loved brother and brother in law of Miriam and Louis, Helen and Joe, Irene and Brian, Josephine and Gordon (dec), and much loved Uncle to many.



Aged 52 Years

Forever in our Hearts

Sadly Missed



Requiem Mass for the repose of Joseph's soul will be celebrated at St Francis of AssisiCatholic Church, Cnr Flagstaff Road and Bruce Road, Warrawong on Friday August 9, 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass the funeral cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 7, 2019
