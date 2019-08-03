|
INSKIP Johnathan Charles 'RAZZA'
Passed away after a courageous battle on August 1st 2019, of Albion Park. Loving Husband of Dianne. A loving Father, Father-in-law, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, Friend and Mate to many.
The family would especially like to thank
the team at Wollongong Private Hospital ICU
for the wonderful care they provided.
Aged 77 Years
Sadly Missed
Relatives and friends of John are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday August 9th 2019 commencing at 12pm.
Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to The Heart Foundation or Cancer Research,
a box will be located at the Chapel.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019