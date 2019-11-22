Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William WALKER


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
John William WALKER Notice
WALKER John William Passed away on November 17th 2019 peacefully, of Farmborough Heights. Dearly beloved Husband of the late June. Much loved Father of Joy. Much loved Grandpa of Adam and Michelle. Much loved Great Grandpa of Rhianna, Courtney, Poppy and River.



Aged 94 Years

Reunited with June



Relatives and friends of John are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday November 25th, 2019 commencing at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -