WALKER John William Passed away on November 17th 2019 peacefully, of Farmborough Heights. Dearly beloved Husband of the late June. Much loved Father of Joy. Much loved Grandpa of Adam and Michelle. Much loved Great Grandpa of Rhianna, Courtney, Poppy and River.
Aged 94 Years
Reunited with June
Relatives and friends of John are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday November 25th, 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 22, 2019