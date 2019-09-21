Home
John William STAFFORD

John William STAFFORD Notice
STAFFORD John William Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on September 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ljubica. Dearly loved father of Steven. Much loved step father of Sharron (dec) and Branko. Loved brother and brother in law of Helen and Bob. Much loved uncle of Fiona. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 76 Years

Forever in our hearts

Reunited with his wife Ljubica



Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held in the chapel Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Wednesday September25, 2019 at 11am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 21, 2019
