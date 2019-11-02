Home
BROWN John William of West Wollongong



Passed away on October 23, 2019. Dearly beloved father of Robert, Alison and David. Father in law of Alysha, grandfather of Evie and Arlo, brother of Joan (dec) and brother in law of Colin (dec). John will be sadly missed by his family and many dear friends.



Aged 76 years

Forever in our Hearts



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of John's life on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at the Figtree Bowling Club, 120 The Avenue Figtree at 12noon.



A private cremation has been held



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 2, 2019
