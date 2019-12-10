|
|
BAKER John William of Lake Illawarra South
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 7 December 2019. Beloved husband of Verna. Dearly loved father, grandfather, and great grandfather. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 83 Years
Rest in Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at 10:30 am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour.
