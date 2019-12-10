Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William BAKER

Add a Memory
John William BAKER Notice
BAKER John William of Lake Illawarra South



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 7 December 2019. Beloved husband of Verna. Dearly loved father, grandfather, and great grandfather. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 83 Years

Rest in Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at 10:30 am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -