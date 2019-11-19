|
|
WELLS John of Kanahooka
(formerly of East Corrimal)
Passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019. Loving husband of Betty. Loved father and father in law of David and Mary, Paul and Debra, Stephen and Cheryl. Much loved Papa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Aged 96Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday November 22, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Bush Fire Relief would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 19, 2019