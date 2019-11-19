Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John WELLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John WELLS

Add a Memory
John WELLS Notice
WELLS John of Kanahooka

(formerly of East Corrimal)



Passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019. Loving husband of Betty. Loved father and father in law of David and Mary, Paul and Debra, Stephen and Cheryl. Much loved Papa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Aged 96Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday November 22, 2019 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Bush Fire Relief would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -