Home
Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for John WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Wato" WATSON

Add a Memory
John "Wato" WATSON Notice
WATSON John "Wato" of Warilla



Passed away peacefully after a long battle on Thursday, 30 April 2020. Much loved son of Phyllis. Beloved husband of Maxiene. Dearly loved father and father in law of Tracey and Scott, Anthony and Kylee, Kim and Brian. Cherished Pop of Brendan, Amber, and Jade. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 71 Years

Now resting peacefully

with his father, sister and her 3 babies.



A private service to be held.



Due to the COVID restrictions, please contact family for a webcast link.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -