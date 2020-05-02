|
|
WATSON John "Wato" of Warilla
Passed away peacefully after a long battle on Thursday, 30 April 2020. Much loved son of Phyllis. Beloved husband of Maxiene. Dearly loved father and father in law of Tracey and Scott, Anthony and Kylee, Kim and Brian. Cherished Pop of Brendan, Amber, and Jade. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 71 Years
Now resting peacefully
with his father, sister and her 3 babies.
A private service to be held.
Due to the COVID restrictions, please contact family for a webcast link.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 2, 2020