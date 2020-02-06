Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
John Walter HENRY Notice
HENRY John Walter of Wollongong,

previously of Beverley Park and Lugarno



Aged 103 Years



Reunited with his beloved wife Thelma



Treasured forever for the love

and care he gave us all



Passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020. Dearest father and father in law of Susie and Wayne. Darling Papa of Andrew, Nicola and James, and GGPa of Patrick. Always held in great regard and affection by his extended family and friends. During his life he was a first grade player for the Galloping Greens - Randwick Rugby Union Club, a RAAF pilot instructor during WWII and the NSW Deputy Crown Solicitor for Conveyancing.



Many thanks to the wonderful carers

and medical staff at the IRT Links Care Centre



At John's request, a private

cremation will be held.



Sandworm has gone fishing with Seaweed



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 6, 2020
