HENRY John Walter of Wollongong,
previously of Beverley Park and Lugarno
Aged 103 Years
Reunited with his beloved wife Thelma
Treasured forever for the love
and care he gave us all
Passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020. Dearest father and father in law of Susie and Wayne. Darling Papa of Andrew, Nicola and James, and GGPa of Patrick. Always held in great regard and affection by his extended family and friends. During his life he was a first grade player for the Galloping Greens - Randwick Rugby Union Club, a RAAF pilot instructor during WWII and the NSW Deputy Crown Solicitor for Conveyancing.
Many thanks to the wonderful carers
and medical staff at the IRT Links Care Centre
At John's request, a private
cremation will be held.
Sandworm has gone fishing with Seaweed
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 6, 2020