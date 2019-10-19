Home
John TRENCHARD-SMITH


1932 - 2019
John TRENCHARD-SMITH Notice
TRENCHARD-SMITH John of Berkeley



John passed away at home, suddenly on Friday 11th October, 2019. Much loved husband of Barb. Loving father & father-in-law of Rob & Pat, Anne & Greg and Peter. Cherished Pop to Brendan, Adrian, Mitch, Maddi and Phoebe. Great Pop to his 5 great grandchildren. Dear brother to Jan, Robyn and Carol (dec). John will be sadly missed by his loving family and dear friends.



Aged 87 Years

Forever in our Hearts



John's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole 634 Northcliffe Dr. Kembla Grange on Tuesday 22nd October, 2019 commencing at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 19, 2019
