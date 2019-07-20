Home
John THOMPSON

John THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON John Late of Mt Warrigal.



Passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Loving father and father in law of Ken (dec) and Diane, Anne, David and Jackie, Bruce and Annabel, Lorraine, and their families. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and dear friends.



Aged 90 Years

Resting in God's Care



John's funeral service will be held in St Andrews Anglican Church, 35 Fisher Street, Oak Flats on Wednesday, July 31 2019 at 11am. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the

Wollongong Animal Rescue Network

would be appreciated. A donation box will

be provided at the church door.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019
