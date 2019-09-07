Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
John Thomas BLUNDELL

John Thomas BLUNDELL Notice
BLUNDELL John Thomas of Russell Vale



Passed away peacefully at home on September 1, 2019. Dearly loved father of Andrew, Jason, Louise, Estelle and their partners. Much loved Poppy of his grandchildren Amy, Riley, Ella, Brendan, Christopher, Dustin, Brooklyn and great granddaughter Lucy. Loved brother of William, Rhaema, Leah and their families. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 73 Years

'Hee Haw Donkey'



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Parson's Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday September 12, 2019 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to the

Salvation Army would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019
