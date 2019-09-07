|
|
BLUNDELL John Thomas of Russell Vale
Passed away peacefully at home on September 1, 2019. Dearly loved father of Andrew, Jason, Louise, Estelle and their partners. Much loved Poppy of his grandchildren Amy, Riley, Ella, Brendan, Christopher, Dustin, Brooklyn and great granddaughter Lucy. Loved brother of William, Rhaema, Leah and their families. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 73 Years
'Hee Haw Donkey'
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Parson's Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday September 12, 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to the
Salvation Army would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019