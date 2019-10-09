|
|
STOPHER John Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Norma. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jean and Ken, Robert, Ken and Sandra. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 86 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Monday, 14 October 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 9, 2019