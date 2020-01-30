Home
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St Andrews Anglican Church
35 Fisher Street Oak Flats
John STOKES

John STOKES Notice
STOKES John 23/01/2020

of Albion Park Rail



Passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of Eileen. Dearly loved father and father in law of Steven and Maree, Sandra and James. Loving grandad of Mary, Emma, Tori, and great-grandad of Douglas, Fiona, Isaac, and Gideon. In the loving arms of God.



Aged 81 years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, 35 Fisher Street Oak Flats on Friday, 31 January 2020 at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 30, 2020
