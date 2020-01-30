|
STOKES John 23/01/2020
of Albion Park Rail
Passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of Eileen. Dearly loved father and father in law of Steven and Maree, Sandra and James. Loving grandad of Mary, Emma, Tori, and great-grandad of Douglas, Fiona, Isaac, and Gideon. In the loving arms of God.
Aged 81 years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, 35 Fisher Street Oak Flats on Friday, 31 January 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 30, 2020