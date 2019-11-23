Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
John Stephen GARRETY


1956 - 2019
John Stephen GARRETY Notice
GARRETY John Stephen Aged 62 Years



Passed away unexpectedly on 15th November 2019. Late of Blackbutt. Loving Husband of Cheryl. Loving Dad of David, Jamie and Damien. Loving Grandad to Harper and Father in law to be of Byron. Beloved son of May & Frank and Brother & Brother in law to Peter & Jenny, Ross & Karin, Michael & Olietta, Elizabeth & Mark. Loved Son in law of Allan & Shonha Davis and Brother in law of Vicky & Kel, Allan & Debbie and Andrea. Loving Uncle to his nieces and nephews.



John's family and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Thursday 28th November 2019 commencing at 2.00pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019
