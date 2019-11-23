|
|
GARRETY John Stephen Aged 62 Years
Passed away unexpectedly on 15th November 2019. Late of Blackbutt. Loving Husband of Cheryl. Loving Dad of David, Jamie and Damien. Loving Grandad to Harper and Father in law to be of Byron. Beloved son of May & Frank and Brother & Brother in law to Peter & Jenny, Ross & Karin, Michael & Olietta, Elizabeth & Mark. Loved Son in law of Allan & Shonha Davis and Brother in law of Vicky & Kel, Allan & Debbie and Andrea. Loving Uncle to his nieces and nephews.
John's family and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Thursday 28th November 2019 commencing at 2.00pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019