RYAN John Stanislaus Passed away peacefully with loving family by his side on Thursday May 7th, 2020 in the Palliative Care Unit of Port Kembla Hospital. Beloved Husband of the Late Ronda. Loved Father & Father in law of Frances & Chris, Peter & Jenny, Mark, Karen & Stephen. Loved Grandpa of Matthew, Elise, Alex, Aimee, Shannae, Kimberley, Lucy, Lachlan, Callum and Great Grandad of Hazel & Audrey. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear bowling friends.
Aged 86 Years
Reunited With His Loving Wife
The service for John will be held on Friday
May 15th 2020 at 2pm. The service will
be live streamed and you are welcome
to view using the following link.
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login
Event ID: LakesideMP Password: JRRSZT
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 13, 2020