Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Service
Friday, May 15, 2020
2:00 PM
John Stanislaus RYAN


1933 - 2020
John Stanislaus RYAN Notice
RYAN John Stanislaus Passed away peacefully with loving family by his side on Thursday May 7th, 2020 in the Palliative Care Unit of Port Kembla Hospital. Beloved Husband of the Late Ronda. Loved Father & Father in law of Frances & Chris, Peter & Jenny, Mark, Karen & Stephen. Loved Grandpa of Matthew, Elise, Alex, Aimee, Shannae, Kimberley, Lucy, Lachlan, Callum and Great Grandad of Hazel & Audrey. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear bowling friends.



Aged 86 Years

Reunited With His Loving Wife



The service for John will be held on Friday

May 15th 2020 at 2pm. The service will

be live streamed and you are welcome

to view using the following link.



www.oneroomstreaming.com/login

Event ID: LakesideMP Password: JRRSZT



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 13, 2020
